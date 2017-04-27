India Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna dies of cancer at age 70

NEW DELHI — A hospital official says Vinod Khanna, a dashing Bollywood actor turned politician, has died of cancer in Mumbai. He was 70.

Tushar Pania, a spokesman for Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, says Khanna died Thursday due to bladder carcinoma.

Khanna made his Bollywood debut in 1968 and acted in more than 100 films. His popular performances included "Mere Apne" (My Own), "Mera Gaon Mera Desh" (My Village, My Country), "Gaddaar" (Traitor), "Kachhe Dhaage" (Delicate Thread) and "Amar Akbar Anthony."

In 1982, Khanna temporarily quit the film industry to join spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh. He resumed his film career after five years.