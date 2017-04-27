James Patterson plans true crime book on Aaron Hernandez

NEW YORK — Aaron Hernandez, the former NFL player and convicted murderer found hanging by a bedsheet in prison last week, will be the subject of an upcoming true crime book by bestselling author James Patterson.

Little, Brown and Co. told The Associated Press on Thursday that Patterson's book, not yet titled, is scheduled for early 2018. Patterson is also putting together a collection of true crime stories in partnership with Investigation Discovery, to come out on the TV network and in print next January.