WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended April 23rd.

FICTION

1. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

3. "The Black Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

4. "Fast and Loose" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "All By Myself, Alone" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

6. "Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

7. "One Perfect Lie" by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's Press)

8. "Two from the Heart" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf)

10. "Dog Man Unleashed" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

NONFICTION

1. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Old School" by Bill O'Reilly and Bruce Feirstein (Henry Holt & Co.)

3. "This Fight is Our Fight" by Elizabeth Warren (Henry Holt & Co.)

4. "Note to Self" by Connor Franta (Keywords)

5. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. "Black Privilege" by Charlamagne tha God (Touchstone)

7. "Shattered" by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (Crown)

8. "The American Spirit" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

9. "The True Jesus" by David Limbaugh (Regenry Publishing)

10. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Burial Hour" by Jeffery Deaver (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "One Perfect Lie" by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's Press)

3. "Mister Moneybags" by Vi Keeland (C. Scott Publishing)

4. "Silent Child" by Sarah A. Denzil (Sarah A. Denzil)

5. "The Black Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

6. "Last Breath" by Robert Bryndza (Bookouture)

7. "Thirteen Reasons Why" by Jay Asher (Penguin Young Readers Group)

8. "The Letter" by Kathryn Hughes (Headline)

9. "Easy Magic" by Kristen Proby (Ampersand Publishing)

10. "Twist" by Kylie Scott (St. Martin's Press)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Shattered" by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (Crown)

2. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

3. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

4. "The Zookeeper's Wife: A War Story" by Diane Ackerman (W.W. Norton)

5. "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" by Rebecca Skloot (Broadway Books)

6. "This Fight is Our Fight" by Elizabeth Warren (Henry Holt & Co.)

7. "Oh She Glows Every Day" by Angela Liddon (Penguin)

8. "Habit Stacking" by S.J. Scott (S.J. Scott)

9. "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou (Random House)

10. "The Anxiety Toolkit" by Alice Boyes (Penguin)