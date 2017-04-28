Fox News sets a new late-afternoon show

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel is replacing its late-afternoon program "The Five" with a panel show that looks similar.

Called "The Specialists," the show debuting Monday will feature five people talking about the issues of the day. Eric Bolling, who works on "The Five," is the best-known personality on the new program.

Besides Bolling, the show will feature Katherine Timpf and Eboni Williams, along with a rotating series of guest experts on topics of the day, Fox said Friday. Timpf and Williams are both relatively new to Fox, joining the network in 2015.