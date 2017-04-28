Fyre Festival promised pricey Instagram-ready adventure, turns out it wasn't

A “luxury music festival” in the Bahamas has gone badly awry, but there’s little sympathy online for its well-heeled customers.

The two-weekend event, put together by “tech entrepreneur” Billy McFarland, rapper Ja Rule, and promoted by scores of Instagram-famous models, promised three days of art, comfortable cabanas and even scavenger hunts with big-ticket prizes. The absurdly high cost seemed to be in line with the festival’s ambitions – tickets started at $1,200 and some group packages cost as much as $250,000.

When festival-goers arrived, however, they found a yawning chasm between what they were promised and what was on offer.

So how did we get here? Why did people have the impression they were headed to a luxury experience of a lifetime when fate had instead assigned them to a day in the Thunderdome?

The tropical fiasco is a product of Fyre Media, an entertainment company launched by Ja Rule and McFarland in 2015. The Fyre Festival was intended to be a splashy launch to rustle up some publicity for the startup. The event was clearly modelled on Coachella, which has slowly transformed from a music festival to a star-studded brand awareness bash. From its inception, however, Fyre positioned itself to skip the “from a music festival” part.

To do so, Fyre’s founders enlisted hundreds of people with huge Instagram followings. A-list models like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski signed on. So did various athletes, DJs and other so-called influencers.

Are you ready? 💃🏽 @fyrefestival #fyrefestival A post shared by Gizele Oliveira (@giizeleoliveira) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

The festival was publicly announced in December when the owners of those feeds all tweeted out the same image: a fiery orange square. The promoted posts were coupled with breathless preview pieces, like this Bustle article that promised Fyre would be “the must-attend festival of 2017” even though “the lineup of performers hasn’t been announced yet.”

The tech-talk-heavy promotional video released by the festival organizers did little to dampen those expectations, while also seemingly confirming that the actual music was an afterthought.

The plan worked perfectly, however. General admissions for the posh party sold out before any performers were announced. Even the Bahamas government was an enthusiastic cheerleader for the shindig, though they have since distanced themselves from the disaster that unfolded.

Naturally, this combination of cynical marketing and an elite clientele was fertile turf for merciless mockery across the Internet.

Ja Rule himself broke his silence Friday afternoon, insisting that the mess was "NOT MY FAULT" but added a promise that he and his partners would make it up to the wronged adventurers.

However, that apology has done little to quell the fury and has brought attention to another recent tweet of his that seems a little more appropriate under the circumstances.



After spending the first few hours trying to soothe their furious guests with reassurances that the ship will be righted, the Fyre organizers officially pulled the plug on the event earlier today and are promising refunds.