Bringing Love’s Labour’s Lost to the big screen

Mike Shara remembers the first time Shakespeare lifted from the page and became more than just arid, anachronistic textbook literature.

Then a theatre student, Shara witnessed a production of Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure at the Stratford Festival and the experience elevated the Bard beyond being “historical tombs that you have to labour through” in school.

“It’s very important for kids to see these were meant to be plays first,” explained the Toronto-based thespian of the modern-day relevance of Shakespeare. “They are living, breathing, vital things that need to be embodied and you need to see them live to really appreciate them.”

Perhaps that’s why the Stratford Festival has embarked on a mission to film all of Shakespeare’s plays and screen them on the big-screen over the coming decade. Having already released such classics as King Lear and Hamlet in theatres, the Fest’s latest feature introduces the staged-version of Love’s Labour’s Lost to Canadian moviegoers on April 29.

“He just got better at doing the things that he’s doing in Love’s Labour’s Lost,” said star Shara of one of Shakespeare’s earliest and most underappreciated works. “The play is so much about words, love of words and using words so maybe that’s where the chasm lies and sort of grows between people appreciating it and it not being beloved like some of his other ones.”

Stratford hopes the cinematic treatment renews current fans’ appreciation for the story about a king and three friends who swear off women while they focus on studies. Indeed, the festival is banking that it’ll even generate new Shakespeare admirers.

“It does play all around the world at movie theatres so that’s good in the sense it can reach a wider audience,” said Shara, who’s been praised for his role in the production. “You have to keep cultivating new people to come see the shows and this is a way of reaching out to get those people interested, aware and have them come and see it for themselves.”

If the festival’s greatest test is attaining modern audiences, then Shara’s is reaching those patrons with live performance. While he recalls being undaunted by the potential of cinema’s wider reach, he does admit filming the stage production presented a challenge.

“You can’t screw up. They only film one (take) so you have this paranoia that you’re going to screw up the big speech and it's going to be immortalized,” laughed Shara. “That was my biggest fear – oh God, don’t let me go on with my fly open or something.”

While the Ontario town is best known for its Shakespearean Festival, Stratford isn’t limited to just the Bard. Here are 3 ways Mike Shara unwinds when not in Shakespeare-mode.