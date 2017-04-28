Much-hyped music festival in Bahamas cancelled at last minute

MIAMI — The organizers of a much-hyped music festival in the Bahamas have been forced to cancel the weekend event at the last minute.

Fyre Festival organizers announced the cancellation of the "once-in-a-lifetime" concert on Twitter and their website after many fans had already arrived. People complained of spending thousands of dollars on tickets and travel to the Exuma islands in the Bahamas for what were supposed to be performances by Blink-182 and others.

Event organizers blamed "unforeseen and extenuating circumstances" in a Twitter post Friday. They said they were working to arrange flights to Miami for those who had already arrived in Exuma and said inbound flights had been cancelled .