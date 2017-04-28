'Star Trek: Discovery' adds several Canadian actors

TORONTO — Several Canadians have joined the cast of the Toronto-shot series "Star Trek: Discovery."

Rekha Sharma of Vancouver will play Commander Landry, the security officer of the Starship Discovery.

Toronto's Kenneth Mitchell has been cast as Kol, a commanding officer in the Klingon Empire.

Clare McConnell of Toronto is in the role of Dennas, a leader in the Klingon Empire. And Toronto native Damon Runyan will play Ujilli, another Klingon leader.

London native Shazad Latif was originally announced in the role of Kol but will now play Lieutenant Tyler, a Starfleet officer in the Federation.

No date has been announced for the premiere of the series, which has been pushed back a couple of times.

It will debut on CBS with all subsequent episodes available on the streaming service CBS All Access.