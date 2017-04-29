The Latest: Once glitzy 'nerd prom' getting overshadowed

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the White House Correspondents' Association dinner and the competing event organized by late-night TV star Samantha Bee (all times EDT):

11:25 a.m.

Washington's most glitzy "nerd prom" is about to get overshadowed.

Late-night TV star Samantha Bee has organized the first "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner." It's a tongue-in-cheek play off the annual event from the White House Correspondents' Association that's traditionally drawn the president, journalists and — in recent years — celebrities.

But this year President Donald Trump is skipping the dinner on what is his 100th day in office. He'll be in Pennsylvania later Saturday for a rally.

Bee's event is to air at 10 p.m. on TBS. That's just after C-SPAN is to begin coverage of the correspondents' dinner — where the master of ceremonies is comedian Hasan Minhaj of "The Daily Show."

___

2:35 a.m.

The annual gala dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association is taking place on Saturday night without its traditional star.

President Donald Trump has decided to skip the event — where he'd be a prime target of biting humour . Instead, he's planning to be in Pennsylvania for a rally.

In recent years, lots of celebrities have attended the dinner as guests of media outlets. That's not the case this year, and the gathering is focusing on the First Amendment and the crucial role of the press in democracy.

There will be an entertainer as master of ceremonies: Hasan Minhaj of "The Daily Show."