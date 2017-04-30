Scenes of regular life look like heavens of freedom in The Handmaid's Tale: Schneller

THE SHOW: The Handmaid’s Tale S1, E2 (Bravo)

THE MOMENT: The cookie



In a dystopian near-future, handmaid Offred (Elisabeth Moss) serves as a breeder for her Commander (Joseph Fiennes) and his wife Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).

At another commander’s house, a condescending wife offers Offred a cookie.

“You shouldn’t spoil them. Sugar is bad for them,” another wife scolds.

“Surely one won’t hurt,” Condescending says.

Serena hands Offred a perfect macaron. It’s clear this is a rare treat. It’s also horribly shaming. Offred takes a small bite.

“Isn’t she well-behaved!” Condescending trills.

Offred, excused, clamps a hand over her mouth and ducks into a powder room. She spits the lump of chewed cookie into the sink and rinses it away.

She smiles into the mirror. They haven’t killed her spirit yet.

I was anxious about this series. I greatly admired Margaret Atwood’s source novel, but there were still things I didn’t buy (the biggest: that a society set up by men would revolve around dreadful sex). But I’m happy to report that the three episodes I’ve seen are terrific.

First, as all reviewers have noted, creeping totalitarianism in the real world makes the story eerily timely.

Second, the flashbacks that show the U.S. turning into this rigid theocracy are excellent slices of believability.

Third, we see just enough of them that the scenes of pre-turn, regular life look like heavens of freedom.

Mainly, I’m loving how the show makes room for scenes like this one; original, off-kilter, yet tone-perfect character moments that demonstrate the larger theme: humans as a group are corruptible, but individual humanity can endure.