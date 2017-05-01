Entertainment

5 looks from the Met Gala that are generating buzz

Katy Perry attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Gar�ons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York.

Charles Sykes / AP

Mega-stars from the worlds of film, TV, fashion, sports and music attend the glittery Met Gala each year.

This year's show features the avant-garde work of Rei Kawakubo who founded Comme des Garcons. Vogue’s Anna Wintour said of the Japanese designer: “She's a genius. Not only does she think outside of the box, she doesn't acknowledge the box.”

Here are 5 of the early looks from the gala that are generating buzz:

Katy Perry

Getty Images

Katy Perry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Lily Collins

Getty Images

Lily Collins attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Mindy Kaling

Getty Images

Mindy Kaling attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Adriana Lima

Getty Images

Adriana Lima attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

