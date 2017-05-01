5 looks from the Met Gala that are generating buzz
This year's show features the avant-garde work of Rei Kawakubo who founded Comme des Garcons.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Mega-stars from the worlds of film, TV, fashion, sports and music attend the glittery Met Gala each year.
This year's show features the avant-garde work of Rei Kawakubo who founded Comme des Garcons. Vogue’s Anna Wintour said of the Japanese designer: “She's a genius. Not only does she think outside of the box, she doesn't acknowledge the box.”
Here are 5 of the early looks from the gala that are generating buzz:
Katy Perry
Lily Collins
Mindy Kaling
Tracee Ellis Ross
Adriana Lima