Celebrity lawyer files $100M lawsuit against Fyre Festival team

It should come as little surprise that people who had the kind of cash to pony up for a “luxury music festival” have quick access to lawyers.

Days after the plug was officially pulled on the disastrous Fyre Festival, co-founders Ja Rule and Billy McFarland have been named in a $100M class action lawsuit.

Celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos has filed the suit on behalf of an attendee named Daniel Jung, but his team is confident more people who feel they’ve been bilked will sign on.

In the filing, Geragos claims that Fyre’s organizers were well aware of the disaster in the making for months, but still went ahead with what appears to have been a half-baked plan.

“The festival’s lack of adequate food, water, shelter and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions,” the suit claims.

“That was closer to The Hunger Games of Lord of the Flies than Coachella.”

First unveiled in December – without an artist lineup – Fyre Festival promised a VIP experience on a Bahamas island “once owned by Pablo Escobar.” A slick launch video that was heavy on clear waters and women in bikinis — but short on musical acts — was accompanied by a bevy of attractive Instagram “influencers” like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, who plugged the event to their millions of combined followers.

That sort of attention was enough to get hundreds to pay between $1,200 and up to a staggering $250,000 for ticket packages.

Hadid, who was heavily featured in Fyre’s marketing, apologized via social media for her role in plugging the festival flop over the weekend.

“I initially trusted this would be an amazing & memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion, ”she wrote on Twitter. “I feel so sorry ad badly because this is something I couldn’t stand by…if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known, too.”

Page Six has reported that many of the famous faces who had spent weeks promoting the festival were warned in advance not to travel to the festival site.

A Marketing Stunt

At its heart, the Fyre Festival was first and foremost a splashy launch event for Fyre Media, an entertainment company launched by Ja Rule and McFarland in 2015. Modelled on the modern version of Coachella, which began as a music festival but has evolved into a celebrity-packed branding exercise, Fyre positioned itself as an even more exclusive event for the gilded selfie set.

It didn’t take long for the cracks in that plan to show, and at least one person who worked on the project said the organizers knew that disaster was staring them in the face.

“This was a development lot covered in gravel with a few tractors scouted around,” talent producer Chloe Gordon wrote in New York Magazine. “There was not enough space to build all the tents and green rooms they would need. There was not a long, beautiful beach populated by swimming pigs.

“There were, however, a lot of sand flies that left me looking like I had smallpox.”

Gordon claimed she and others brought their concerns to Fyre’s organizers, but those concerns were dismissed.

Out Of Gas

McFarland inched onto the road of taking responsibility for the mess in an interview with Rolling Stone over the weekend, admitting that “inexperience” reared its ugly head when it came time for the event to kick off.

“We started this website and launched this festival marketing campaign. Our festival became a real thing and took a life of its own,” McFarland said. “Our next step was to book the talent and actually make the music festival.”

McFarland added the remote Exumas site was only chosen because he and Ja Rule were forced to land there when they ran out of gas while taking flying lessons in “these really bad 40-year-old planes.”

“The Exumas didn’t have a really great infrastructure, there wasn’t a great way to get guests in here,” he said. “We were a little ambitious. There wasn’t water or sewage. It was almost like we tried building a city out of nothing and it took almost all of our personal resources to make this happen.”

An official version of events posted on Fyre’s website is in line with McFarland’s comments.

“The team was overwhelmed. The airport was jam packed. The buses couldn’t handle the load. And the wind from rough weather took down half of the tents on the morning our guests were scheduled to arrive.”

The organizers have promised to refund everybody who purchased tickets to the doomed festival. They have also promised to give them free admission to a 2018 Fyre Festival, which the release claims will be held at a “United States beach venue.”

For his part, Ja Rule has stayed largely silent since a Friday Twitter post that included an apology that was swiftly followed by an all caps "NOT MY FAULT."