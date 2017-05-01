Netflix rebrands 'Anne' TV series as 'Anne with an 'E''

TORONTO — So long, "Anne" — hello "Anne with an 'E.'"

Netflix is rebranding the latest "Anne of Green Gables" TV drama, which recently wrapped up airing on CBC-TV.

When the show debuts on the streaming service on May 12 in other countries, it will be called "Anne with an 'E,'" rather than "Anne."

"Fans of Anne Shirley know that if she couldn't be named Cordelia then she'd settle for her given name — but only if spelled with an 'e,'" Netflix said in a statement.

"Anne always insists her name be spelled properly and the title speaks to her plucky outspokenness."

The name change follows another Netflix marketing move involving the series, which drew the ire of some fans on social media.

A promotional poster featuring series star Amybeth McNulty appeared to have been digitally altered compared to the same image used by the CBC, with noticeable changes to her face, hair and the backdrop.