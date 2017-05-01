Tokyo jeweler offers gold Darth Vader mask for $1.4 million
TOKYO — Star Wars fans might consider it a golden opportunity.
Tokyo jeweler Ginza Tanaka is offering a life-size Darth Vader mask made of 24-karat gold at a hefty price of 154 million yen ($1.4 million) to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the first Star Wars movie.
The jeweler says the mask was not designed for wearing — at about 15 kilograms (33 pounds), it would be too heavy and has no opening for a head.
While the mask is its most expensive Star Wars memorabilia, the jeweler has made pricier products. In 2013, a gold Disney-themed Christmas tree was priced at 500 million yen ($4.5 million).