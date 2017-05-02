2017 James Beard restaurant and chef award winners
CHICAGO — The winners of the 2017 James Beard Foundation restaurant and chef awards announced Monday are:
NATIONAL RESTAURANT AND CHEF AWARDS
— Best New Restaurant
Le Coucou in New York
— Outstanding Baker
Mark Furstenberg of Bread Furst in Washington
— Outstanding Bar Program
Arnaud's French 75 Bar in New Orleans
— Outstanding Chef
Michael Solomonov of Zahav in Philadelphia
— Outstanding Pastry Chef
Ghaya Oliveira of Daniel in New York
— Outstanding Restaurant
Topolobampo in Chicago
— Outstanding Restaurateur
Stephen Starr of Starr Restaurants in Philadelphia
— Outstanding Service
Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, New York
— Outstanding Wine Program
Canlis in Seattle
— Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professiona
Sam Calagione of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton, Delaware
— Rising Star Chef of the Year
Zachary Engel of Shaya in New Orleans
RESTAURANT DESIGN AWARDS
— 75 Seats and Under
Firm: AvroKO
Designers: Kristina O'Neal, William Harris, Adam Farmerie and Greg Bradshaw
Project: SingleThread, Healdsburg, California
— 76 Seats and Over
Design Firm: Meyer Davis
Designers: Will Meyer, Gray Davis and Katie McPherson
Project: St. Cecilia, Atlanta
—Design Icon
Grand Central Oyster Bar and Restaurant
New York
REGIONAL CHEF AWARDS
—Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde in Chicago
—Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
Greg Vernick of Vernick Food and Drink in Philadelphia
—Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
Kevin Nashan of Sidney Street Cafe in St. Louis
—Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)
Marco Canora of Hearth
—Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY STATE, RI, VT)
Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley of Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland, Maine
—Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)
Gabrielle Quinonez Denton and Greg Denton of Ox in Portland, Oregon
—Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)
Rebecca Wilcomb of Herbsaint in New Orleans
—Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
Steven Satterfield of Miller Union in Atlanta
—Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)
Hugo Ortega of Hugo's in Houston
—Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)
Corey Lee of Benu in San Francisco
America's Classics
—Bertha's Kitchen, Charleston, S.C.
Owners: Julia Grant, Linda Pinckney and Sharon Coakley
—Gioia's Deli, St. Louis
Owner: Alex Donley
—La Taqueria, San Francisco
Owner: Miguel Jara
—Sahadi's, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Owners: Christine Sahadi Whelan and Ron Sahadi
—Schultz's Crab House, Essex, Md.
Owners: Chrissy Burkman, Stephanie Kell, Jason McKinney, Michelle McKinney, Robert A. McKinney Jr. and Stephan McKinney
Who's Who of Food & Beverage in America
—Roger Berkowitz
President and CEO, Legal Sea Foods
Boston
—Suzanne Goin
Multiple James Beard Award-winning chef and restauranteur
Los Angeles
—Evan Kleiman
Culinarian; Host of KCRW's "Good Food"
Los Angeles
—Michel Nischan
Multiple James Beard Award-winning chef; Founder, president and CEO of Wholesome Wave
Bridgeport, Conn.
—Rajat Parr
Domaine de la Cote
Lompac, Calif.
Humanitarian of the Year
Denise Cerreta of One World Everybody Eats in Salt Lake City
Lifetime Achievement Award
Nora Pouillon of Restaurant Nora in Washington