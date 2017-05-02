Beachgoers will have to shake off loss in Swift's shore town
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A court has ruled against beachgoers who sought more access to the sand in a Rhode Island town where Taylor Swift owns a vacation home.
The Rhode Island Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court's ruling that said landowners in a section of Westerly could put up fences to keep the public off their 2-mile stretch of beach.
The attorney general's office and environmental groups had argued that the land had been dedicated to the public more than a century ago.
The court disagreed, finding the beach is privately owned.
The attorney general says he's disappointed but points out that the decision does not affect a state
Swift frequently vacations at her beachfront home in a different section of town.
