Comedian Jim Gaffigan's wife Jeannie has brain tumour surgery
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Comedian Jim Gaffigan says his wife and writing partner Jeannie Gaffigan is recovering after surgery to remove a serious brain
Jim Gaffigan said on his social media pages Monday that two weeks ago an MRI revealed that Jeannie Gaffigan had a large, life-threatening
Jeannie Gaffigan posted on her Instagram page "I'm coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I'm alive!"
The 50-year-old Jim Gaffigan is among the most popular stand-up comics in the country, and Jeannie Gaffigan both co-writes his material and produces his TV specials. She was also producer and writer on "The Jim Gaffigan Show," his sitcom that ran for two seasons on the TV Land cable network.
The two have five children together.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
205 Yonge Street fails to find buyer despite 'record-breaking' offer
-
LRT subcontractor causes gas leak, prompting widespread evacuations
-
Taylor Samson's girlfriend cries on witness stand during William Sandeson trial in Halifax courtroom