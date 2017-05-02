Janet Jackson separates from husband, plans to resume tour
Janet Jackson has confirmed a
Jackson says in a video posted on Twitter that she has separated from husband Wissam Al Mana. She says, "We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."
The couple's son was born in January.
The 50-year-old singer has also announced a return to the road on Sept. 7, 18 months after postponing her "Unbreakable" tour. She didn't say where the performance will take place.
Jackson is also changing the name of the tour to "State of the World."
