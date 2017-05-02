Jimmy Kimmel tearfully recounts newborn son's heart surgery

LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery.

A tearful Kimmel turned his show's monologue Monday into an emotional recounting of the crisis with what Kimmel called a "happy ending."

William John Kimmel, nicknamed Billy, was born 10 days ago with a heart defect. It was discovered just hours after Molly Kimmel gave birth to the couple's second child.

Kimmel said a sonogram revealed his son had a hole in the wall separating the two sides of his heart. He said the baby successfully underwent the first of two surgeries he'll need and is home and doing "great."