Kylie Jenner snaps star-studded selfie in Met Gala bathroom
NEW YORK — Kylie Jenner found an unlikely spot for a star-studded selfie at the Met Gala: the museum's bathroom.
Jenner posted what she calls the "annual bathroom selfie" on Instagram Monday night . The photo includes her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian as well as Sean "Diddy" Combs, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky and Oscar winner Brie Larson.
Larson later joked on Instagram that she had "to go to the bathroom and ended up famous."
The shot came in spite of a
Images shared by numerous attendees show the rule has been routinely flouted.