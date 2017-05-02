Metro asks teens: What do you think of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why?

A 17-year-old girl climbs into a full bathtub with a razor. We see her slice into her skin, we see the blood pour out, hear her cry and struggle to breathe. Then she is still.

The suicide of the heroine in Netflix’s new popular series 13 Reasons Why is set up from the outset of the series.

So it’s not a surprise. But it is a shock. And it has triggered criticism that it romanticizes suicide.

Netflix responded Monday by adding more warnings for viewers about graphic content, but the show’s creators are unapologetic, saying their depiction is “unflinching and raw.”

“Many people are accusing the show of glamorizing suicide and I feel strongly that we did the exact opposite,” said writer Brian Yorkey. “What we did was portray suicide and we portrayed it as very ugly and very damaging.”

The 13-episode drama, co-produced by actress and singer Selena Gomez, is based on Jay Asher’s 2007 young-adult bestseller about a high school student who kills herself and leaves behind 13 audiotapes detailing the events that led to her death, including sexual assault, substance abuse and bullying.

Per usual, Netflix released all 13 hours of the series at once, on March 31, leaving suicide prevention specialists worried teens might binge the entire series without a chance to fully absorb the issues and ask questions.

“Graphic details about suicide we know historically are not recommended,” said Phyllis Alongi, the clinical director of the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide. “I understand what the producers are saying but it could really be unsafe and I think we need to be a little more responsible.”

Netflix and the show creators point out that several mental health professionals were consulted and they offer a 30- minute show called Beyond the Reasons that delves deeper into the tougher topics portrayed.

But some are going further, with the National Association of School Psychologists declaring, “We do not recommend that vulnerable youth, especially those who have any degree of suicidal ideation, watch this series.”

The Ontario Ministry of Education has even issued a statement cautioning school boards not to use it as a teaching tool.

But what about the reactions of actual teens? They’re binge-watching the program in droves. We asked five girls for their feelings on the controversial work.

with files from the Associated Press

Rileigh Smirl, host of Still Buffering, a podcast about teen life

Age 16

Grade 11



My friends and I have been talking about the main character, Hannah, in the sense of feeling for her and the things she went through:The fights with other girls, the way guys treat girls and talk about them, the teachers not wanting to talk because they’re uncomfortable. (Teen suicide) has happened several times in our small area over the last few years, and it’s not talked about until after. I don’t think it shows suicide as vindicating. Hannah doesn’t get to keep living or redeem herself. Her story is over and her life is over.

Gabi Kennific

Age 18

Grade 12

I watched a little bit of the scene that depicted Hannah's suicide. I couldn’t finish it; it was really upsetting. And I know that most suicide experts say that describing and showing the exact method of suicide is very dangerous: It gives people ideas. For people suffering from anything the main character is struggling with, it presents suicide as a viable option. Even if they won't admit it, a lot of people who are suicidal have a fantasy of, ‘People will finally understand if I kill myself.’ That's not how it is. That's dangerous. But the show validates that.

Also, there’s a depiction of sexual assault that’s really upsetting. I found the (creator’s) defence of it really troubling. He said, ‘People need to see how ugly it is.’ I don’t think people need to see it to have compassion and understand the severity.

I can understand the concerns of teachers, schools and social workers. But I don’t know if it’s the right thing to ban it or say it’s a terrible show. That honestly might make teens more interested! I want us to be able to have an open discussion and talk about why a lot of the things aren’t accurate.

Shannon Vanderkooi

Age 15

Grade 10

The events that happened throughout the show were realistic. People really do talk behind your back and spread rumours, and they’re mean in their cliques. It wasn’t really graphic until episode nine, but if someone has mental health issues, it would be hard to watch for them. I might suggest they didn’t. But it wasn’t glamorizing suicide. If anything, it was telling people if you’re ever feeling that down or low, that you should get help.

Lauren Marron, co-founder of Taboo Talks for Teens

Age 15

Grade 9

The show’s portrayal of rape culture brings so much awareness about it to people who were clueless before. Since 13 Reasons Why has become popular, I have actually seen a reduction in people at my school saying ‘She’s a slut, she's a whore, she's a skank.’ Schools can bring in guest speakers to talk about these kinds of things, but they're adults. We don't really connect with them. To see (these issues) in a form of media that we interact with and we enjoy is really powerful.

I can understand the argument that it shows suicide as logical, but I think that's too generalizing. It doesn't take into account who the specific characters are.

And I'm sure there are people out there that it does trigger. But it's all situational. There are all sorts of media that could provoke the same emotions and the same reaction.

Alyssa Young

Age 17