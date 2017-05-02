Romania: thieves break into castle, steal $40,000

BUCHAREST, Romania — Police say burglars smashed a window of one of Romania's most spectacular castles and stole about $40,000 from the ticket office.

A spokesman for Hunedoara police, Bogdan Nitu, told The Associated Press that a guard discovered the theft at the Corvin Castle in Transylvania early Tuesday.

He said thieves made off with about 170,000 lei ($40,800), the takings from tickets sold during the three-day holiday weekend. Police are investigating the case.

The 15th-century Gothic Renaissance castle in western Romania is one of the country's top tourist attractions and a popular location for movies and documentary films.