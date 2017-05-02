Short list for Danuta Gleed Literary Award revealed

TORONTO — Kerry Lee Powell's celebrated book "Willem de Kooning's Paintbrush" is among a short list of nominees for the Danuta Gleed Literary Award.

The award recognizes the best first collection of short fiction by a Canadian author published in English.

The winner gets $10,000 while two runners-up each receive $500.

Powell's short story collection (published by HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.) makes the cut after last year making the short list for the Governor-General's Literary Award and the long list for the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

It faces competition from Kris Bertin's "Bad Things Happen" (Biblioasis); Lyse Champagne's "The Light that Remains" (Enfield & Wizenty); Andre Narbonne's "Twelve Miles to Midnight" (Black Moss Press); and Laura Trunkey's "Double Dutch" (Astoria).

The winner will be announced June 3 at the OnWords Conference in Vancouver.

The Writers' Union of Canada says the short list was drawn from 30 submissions.