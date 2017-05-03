Actor Liam Neeson taken by B.C. sandwich shop's promise of free food

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A sandwich shop in New Westminster, B.C., is proving that even an A-list actor can't resist the lure of free food.

Alex Johrden, spokesman for Big Star Sandwich Co., says staff heard about a movie filming in the area and decided to put a sign outside the restaurant on Tuesday that said "Liam Neeson eats here for free," hoping the action hero would stop by.

Hours later, Neeson walked in.

Johrden says the star used the gruff voice he made famous in the "Taken" movies and said "Where's my sandwich?"

He says Neeson posed for photos, but didn't stop to eat.

Neeson is in B.C. filming "Hard Powder" where he plays an honest snowplow driver whose son is murdered by a local drug kingpin.

The film previously made headlines when Parks Canada denied crews permission to film in Alberta's mountains, saying there were concerns about the plot, which features an indigenous gang leader.

The U.K.-born actor has starred in a variety of films over the past four decades, including "Schindler's List,""Batman Begins" and "Love Actually."

Staff at Big Star Sandwich Co. are hoping Neeson will come back for a bite while he's in town, perhaps to sample a new feature sandwich they've named after him.

"That's because it has a lot of beef, a one-two punch of bacon and hickory sticks and spice that will get revenge on you tomorrow," Johrden explained.

British Columbia's film industry is booming and Johrden said serving film crews has become a regular occurrence. But he says Neeson is the biggest celebrity they've had in the shop.