Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie aims to reclaim the word feminism
In Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, the Nigerian-American author challenges the prescribed version of what a feminist looks or acts like.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Two weeks ago, at a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival, the cast of the new TV series The Handmaid’s Tale was asked a question that set social media on fire: Did they think the show was feminist?
Answers ranged from dodging to denial, but ultimately it seemed no one on stage wanted their show — about a dystopian society where women have been stripped of their rights and are treated like breeding chattel — associated with the “F-word.”
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has not yet watched The Handmaid’s Tale. But as one of the world’s most high-profile feminists, she is not surprised by the actors’ reactions or distancing from the word, especially following the Trump election in the U.S.
As the Nigerian-American author of the critically acclaimed Half Of A Yellow Sun and Americanah, Adichie’s name has become synonymous with that divisive F-word. Publicly, it started with her 2013 viral TEDx talk, We Should All Be Feminists. Two years later, a bestselling book form was published. Later, a sample from her talk made its way into Beyoncé’s song Flawless. And that is how a feminist star is born.
Adichie’s latest book, Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, started as a personal project for a friend seeking advice on how to raise her infant daughter. The slim book reads more like an intimate letter than a rigid manifesto, but Adichie had another purpose in mind while writing: “to reclaim the word feminism” from those who try to use it as a weapon, and for those who believe they don’t fit into a prescribed version of what a feminist looks or acts like.
As the mother of an 18-month-old girl, Adichie believes the most difficult and important suggestion is the book’s first, addressed to Ijeawele: “Be a full person.”
Adichie considers herself a lifelong feminist, which she traces back in part to the influence of a strong grandmother and auntie in Nigeria. But she didn’t learn the meaning of the word until she was a teenager and a boy dismissively called her one. Since she was a young child, she did know she wanted to be a storyteller, always seeking out quiet places to write. For her many fans, Adichie represents a new generation of activists, one that loves fashion and can become the face of a cosmetic line. One that fights against the exclusiveness of traditionally white Western feminism that dismisses anyone who hasn’t read the right academic texts, says Adichie.
Declaring yourself a feminist can take its toll, as Adichie learned. She purposely limits her exposure to social media and clickbait. And there are the physical demands: “I get invited to every bloody feminist conference,” she jokes. She doesn’t resent her new role, but rather that it’s necessary, and that it takes time away from her daughter and her much-needed writing time. “I’m still a storyteller primarily,” Adichie says. “I know it sounds naïve, but I want to change the world. I want to make the word ‘feminism’ redundant, and the movement no longer needed.”
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Photos: Former Toronto mayor's home hits the market for almost $18M
-
First look at plans for massive redevelopment near Dufferin Mall
-
Metro asks teens: What do you think of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why?
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial