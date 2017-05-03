Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie aims to reclaim the word feminism

Two weeks ago, at a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival, the cast of the new TV series The Handmaid’s Tale was asked a question that set social media on fire: Did they think the show was feminist?

Answers ranged from dodging to denial, but ultimately it seemed no one on stage wanted their show — about a dystopian society where women have been stripped of their rights and are treated like breeding chattel — associated with the “F-word.”

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has not yet watched The Handmaid’s Tale. But as one of the world’s most high-profile feminists, she is not surprised by the actors’ reactions or distancing from the word, especially following the Trump election in the U.S.

As the Nigerian-American author of the critically acclaimed Half Of A Yellow Sun and Americanah, Adichie’s name has become synonymous with that divisive F-word. Publicly, it started with her 2013 viral TEDx talk, We Should All Be Feminists. Two years later, a bestselling book form was published. Later, a sample from her talk made its way into Beyoncé’s song Flawless. And that is how a feminist star is born.

Adichie’s latest book, Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, started as a personal project for a friend seeking advice on how to raise her infant daughter. The slim book reads more like an intimate letter than a rigid manifesto, but Adichie had another purpose in mind while writing: “to reclaim the word feminism” from those who try to use it as a weapon, and for those who believe they don’t fit into a prescribed version of what a feminist looks or acts like.

As the mother of an 18-month-old girl, Adichie believes the most difficult and important suggestion is the book’s first, addressed to Ijeawele: “Be a full person.”

Adichie considers herself a lifelong feminist, which she traces back in part to the influence of a strong grandmother and auntie in Nigeria. But she didn’t learn the meaning of the word until she was a teenager and a boy dismissively called her one. Since she was a young child, she did know she wanted to be a storyteller, always seeking out quiet places to write. For her many fans, Adichie represents a new generation of activists, one that loves fashion and can become the face of a cosmetic line. One that fights against the exclusiveness of traditionally white Western feminism that dismisses anyone who hasn’t read the right academic texts, says Adichie.