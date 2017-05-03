Documentary details recovery of soldier who lost all 4 limbs

MANCHESTER, Maine — A soldier who lost all four limbs during an explosion in Afghanistan and went on to start a foundation for veterans is sharing his story in a documentary on Netflix.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills' documentary, "Travis: A Soldier's Story", debuted Monday. The documentary details his family, fellow soldiers and his recovery.

In 2012, Mills was wounded by a roadside bomb during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. He survived but lost his limbs.

Mills started a foundation to help soldiers like himself who suffered combat injuries. He and his family continue to travel throughout Maine as they raise money and spread awareness for veterans' issues.