Documentary details recovery of soldier who lost all 4 limbs
A
A
Share via Email
MANCHESTER, Maine — A soldier who lost all four limbs during an explosion in Afghanistan and went on to start a foundation for veterans is sharing his story in a documentary on Netflix.
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills' documentary, "Travis: A Soldier's Story", debuted Monday. The documentary details his family, fellow soldiers and his recovery.
In 2012, Mills was wounded by a roadside bomb during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. He survived but lost his limbs.
Mills started a foundation to help soldiers like himself who suffered combat injuries. He and his family continue to travel throughout Maine as they raise money and spread awareness for veterans' issues.
He and his wife, Kelsey, announced last month that they're expecting their second child, a boy.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
Two thirds of electricity in Canada now comes from renewable energy
-
Solving the 'No. 1' problem plaguing cities: peeing in public
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial