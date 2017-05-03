Emma Straub becomes the latest author to open a bookstore

NEW YORK — Novelist Emma Straub has become the latest author to open a bookshop, joining the ranks of bookstore-owning writers like Ann Patchett, Larry McMurtry, Judy Blume, Louise Erdrich and Jeff Kinney.

Books Are Magic opened April 29 in Brooklyn, New York, a few blocks from where Straub lives.

Brooklyn — with a population of 2.6 million that includes a thriving literary community — already has a number of well-regarded independent bookstores, along with several Barnes & Noble stores.

But Straub says Books Are Magic won't step on anyone's turf, mostly because she opened it to fill a void left by the closure of a beloved family-owned store nearby, BookCourt.