Giller finalist Gary Barwin makes short list for Leacock Medal for Humour

ORILLIA, Ont. — Gary Barwin is up for yet another literary honour after making the short list for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

The Hamilton-based author was recognized for "Yiddish for Pirates" (Random House Canada), which was a finalist for the Governor General's Literary Award for Fiction and the Scotiabank Giller Prize last year.

Halifax-born, Thunder Bay, Ont.-based Amy Jones made the short list for her debut novel "We're All in This Together" (McClelland & Stewart).

Ojibway playwright, author and humorist Drew Hayden Taylor from the Curve Lake First Nations in central Ontario was honoured for "Take Us to Your Chief And Other Stories" (Douglas & McIntyre).

The Leacock Medal is awarded annually for the best book in Canadian literary humour, and is accompanied by a $15,000 prize from TD Financial Group. The runners-up will each receive a cash prize of $1,500.