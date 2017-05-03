Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah among Just For Laughs headliners

MONTREAL — Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah are among the comedy stars headlining this summer's Just for Laughs festival in Montreal.

Seinfeld will make his first appearance at the event since 1989 when he shares the stage with French-Moroccan comedian Gad Elmaleh at the Bell Centre on July 26.

Hart will team with the festival for "Just For Laughs Eat My Shorts," in search of the funniest short films from across North America — which could be selected to stream on his Laugh Out Loud website launching this summer.

Noah will have two performances at Maison Symphonique at Place des Arts on July 28, followed by a live conversation at the Grand Salon Opera at the Hyatt Regency Montreal on July 29.

The first slate of performers announced Wednesday also includes writer and filmmaker Judd Apatow, actor David Spade and Laverne Cox of "Orange is the New Black" fame, along with homegrown stars Howie Mandel, Rick Mercer and Montreal's Sugar Sammy.

Danny McBride and the cast of HBO comedy series "Vice Principals," and John Mulaney and Ali Wong are also slated to make appearances.