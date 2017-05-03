'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending April 30 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

2. (-) The Fix _ David Baldacci

3. (2) The Black Book _ James Patterson and David Ellis

4. (-) Star Wars: Thrawn _ Timothy Zahn

5. (6) Earthly Remains _ Donna Leon

6. (-) My Italian Bulldozer _ Alexander McCall Smith

7. (4) Mississippi Blood _ Greg Iles

8. (5) American War _ Omar El Akkad

9. (8) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders

10. (7) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson

NON-FICTION

1. (4) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes

2. (-) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant

3. (1) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook

4. (7) Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions _ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

5. (5) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

6. (6) The Whisky King: The Remarkable True Story of Canada's Most Infamous Bootlegger and the Undercover Mountie on His Trail _ Trevor Cole

7. (8) The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters _ Tom Nichols

8. (9) The Stranger in the Woods _ Michael Finkel

9. (3) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu