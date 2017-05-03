'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending April 30 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
2. (-) The Fix _ David Baldacci
3. (2) The Black Book _ James Patterson and David Ellis
4. (-) Star Wars: Thrawn _ Timothy Zahn
5. (6) Earthly Remains _ Donna Leon
6. (-) My Italian Bulldozer _ Alexander McCall Smith
7. (4) Mississippi Blood _ Greg Iles
8. (5) American War _ Omar El Akkad
9. (8) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders
10. (7) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson
NON-FICTION
1. (4) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes
2. (-) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
3. (1) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook
4. (7) Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions _ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
5. (5) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
6. (6) The Whisky King: The Remarkable True Story of Canada's Most Infamous Bootlegger and the Undercover Mountie on His Trail _ Trevor Cole
7. (8) The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters _ Tom Nichols
8. (9) The Stranger in the Woods _ Michael Finkel
9. (3) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu
10. (10) Nevertheless: A Memoir _ Alec Baldwin
