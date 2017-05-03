Review: Joan Shelley's self-titled album is simply lovely

Joan Shelley, "Joan Shelley" (No Quarter)

"Joan Shelley" reflects the beauty of simplicity. On her self-titled fourth album, Shelley is often accompanied only by acoustic guitar as producer Jeff Tweedy wisely puts the spotlight on her luminous dimming-of-the-day alto.

More than ever, the Kentuckian explores the connection between the British folk tradition and Appalachia. This is music found on a pub crawl, or on a porch overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains. Half of the songs were recorded on the first take, and the result is a relaxed mood throughout.

Shelley's lyrics are occasionally undercut by choppy syntax, but she uses distinctive imagery to describe the tug of love — and the tug of the countryside. Her allusion to a roll in the clover involves a foal, and she sings about the pleasures of planting, fruit and idle time.