There, there: Denis Leary says 'We Don't Suck' after all
NEW YORK — Denis Leary is trying to see the glass half-full.
The actor-comedian is following his 2008
According to Crown, Leary will look out on the land of Donald Trump and have a go at the "screaming heads" on television and such matters of urgency as Twitter, Instagram and diet vodka.
One source of Leary's new optimism: Trump, who showed him that anyone can be president. Leary said in a statement that he shares with Trump everything from angry tweets to a good-looking wife. He believes he is "one bad comb-over" from the White House.