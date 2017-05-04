2nd weekend of Jazz Fest kicks off with 'locals day'

NEW ORLEANS — The second weekend of the seven-day New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is kicking off with performances by Widespread Panic, Darius Rucker and Corinne Bailey Rae.

Thursday is often less crowded than the weekends and is a popular day for New Orleans-area residents to attend the festival.

Widespread Panic, the jam band from Athens, Georgia, is closing out the main stage.

Rucker, who gained fame with Hootie & the Blowfish before pursuing a solo career as a country music performer, will close out the festival's second-largest stage.

Festival goers needed galoshes after heavy rains soaked the area overnight.