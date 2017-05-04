Bachman to join Sainte-Marie on stage for first time at National Arts Centre

TORONTO — Buffy Sainte-Marie and Randy Bachman are proving we ain't seen nothing yet.

They've been friends for ages, but the Canadian legends have never played together — until now. Plans are underway for them to join forces at Ottawa's National Arts Centre on July 3.

The performance is part of massive festivities tied to the Canada Scene lineup, which unites more than 1,000 artists at various events starting in June.

Organizers promise "new and fantastic collaborations" between the pair who have left an indelible mark on Canada's songbook.

Sainte-Marie has been a staunch supporter of indigenous rights for decades. She also won an Oscar for writing "Up Where We Belong," a song later performed by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes for the film "An Officer and a Gentleman."

Bachman launched his career in The Guess Who before splitting to launch Bachman-Turner Overdrive, known for hits like "Takin' Care of Business" and "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet."

The concert will also feature DJ Shub, former member of A Tribe Called Red.

Canada Scene takes place in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., with more than 100 events running from June 15 to July 23.