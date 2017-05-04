'Late Show' host Colbert says no regrets over Trump insults

LOS ANGELES — Stephen Colbert says he has no regrets about a monologue that included a crude sexual reference on the relationship between the presidents of the United States and Russia and has since prompted calls to fire him and boycott "Late Show" advertisers.

"He, I believe, can take care of himself," Colbert said at a Wednesday taping of his CBS late-night show. "I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it's a fair fight."

In his Monday monologue, Colbert said: "Mr. Trump, your presidency, I love your presidency. I call it "Disgrace the Nation."

He also made a sexual reference to the male anatomy, saying of Donald Trump: "The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c— holster."

That raised the hackles of conservatives and Trump supporters, who accused Colbert of obscenity and making a homophobic remark that would have gotten right-wing pundits canned.

Colbert joked about the backlash in the opening moments of the Wednesday show. According to a CBS transcript mentioned in the Washington Post, the comedian told the audience: "Welcome to 'The Late Show.' I'm your host, Stephen Colbert. Still? I am still the host? I'm still the host!!"

Colbert said he was upset at Trump for insulting a friend, "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson. Trump referred to that show as "Deface the Nation" and later walked out on Dickerson during a weekend interview.

Colbert said he didn't regret making "a few choice insults" but acknowledged he may have gone a bit too far and also indirectly addressed the homophobic accusation.

"So while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be," he concluded. "I'm not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero.