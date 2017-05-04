Why the world's original celebrity chef was a trendsetting Tower of talent

It may not occupy most people’s daily thoughts but without one specific person, there’d be no Rachael Ray, Anthony Bourdain or Gordon Ramsay.

In fact, it may be difficult to believe but there was a time before the requisite restaurant role was even given much respect. That is, until the “first celebrity chef” Jeremiah Tower came along.

“In 1972, I couldn’t tell my grandmother I was working in a kitchen. She would’ve disowned me,” recently laughed the legendary chef largely responsible for “revolutionizing the way Americans eat and dine” today.

The septuagenarian star of the new documentary Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent may be the so-called “first celebrity chef,” but his story is one of humble beginnings. After all, Tower’s intent was hardly that of obtaining fame.

“It filled the restaurant and that was the point of it,” admitted the one-time aspiring architect who drew celebrity status through his charisma as well as his cuisine. “The best thing was finally a mother could tell her friends that her son is a cook and feel proud instead of saying he’s an accountant.”

Tower’s career began in the early ’70s when he was casually hired at popular California bistro Chez Panisse, a successful stint that led to Stars, his own esteemed eatery that attracted celebrities, promoted dining as a form of entertainment and launched the concept of the open-kitchen.

“I just wanted to see everything and control everything,” explained Tower of the now commonplace design. “It turned out to be this great idea but of course I had no idea at the time.”

Tower’s modesty may seem self-effacing but it’s because cooking, not business, is his primary passion and art.

Perhaps that’s why the “father of American cuisine” (as Martha Stewart calls him) grew disillusioned and disappeared for 15 years before making a bittersweet rebound at Manhattan’s notorious Tavern on the Green.

It’s also why Tower gracefully grimaces when credited with creating the concept of “celebrity chefs.” After all, with the food industry now saturated with misguided cuisiniers on television and the Internet, America’s preeminent epicurean finds the whole moniker slightly overcooked.

“People showing off (bothers me),” said Tower, who doesn’t observe much originality among today’s celebrities.

“It’s about being a good cook — knowing what makes great ingredients, what to do with them, and how to present them (and) to have the courage to be your own person.”

A new age of celebrity chefs...

If Jeremiah Tower insists celebrity chefs “have the courage to be your own person,” then there’s a bright future for at least these three celebrity food stars from the digital world:

Hannah Hart: With her popular My Drunk Kitchen series on YouTube, the California-based comedian/chef has become a sensation by blending laughs and liquor and getting crocked when she’s cooking.

Harley Morenstein: Canada’s contribution to online gastronomy includes the Montreal-based creator behind Epic Meal Time — a popular series that creates high-caloric confections like Cheeseburger Baklava and the All-Meat Lasagna.