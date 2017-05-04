Rock Hall of Fame exhibit showcases Rolling Stone magazine

NEW YORK — Fifty years after he launched an underground newspaper that changed music journalism and a great deal more, Jann S. Wenner finds Rolling Stone being showcased in a once-unthinkable forum: a museum.

The three-floor "Rolling Stone/50 years" exhibit opens Friday at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland and runs through late November.

There might not have been a Rock hall or museum without Rolling Stone, which helped moved rock and the lifestyle around it from the fringes to the mainstream. The exhibit includes highlights such as Wenner's revelatory 1970 interview with John Lennon, the photography of Annie Leibovitz and the "gonzo" reporting of Hunter S. Thompson.