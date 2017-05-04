WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended April 30th.

FICTION

1. "Golden Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

4. "The Black Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

5. "Anything is Possible" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

6. "Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

7. "All By Myself, Alone" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

8. "Beartown" by Frederik Backman (Atria)

9. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf)

10. "Dog Man Unleashed" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

NONFICTION

1. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "The Operator" by Robert O'Neill (Scribner)

4. "The Plant Paradox" by Steven R. Gundry (HarperWave)

5. "Shattered" by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (Crown)

6. "Old School" by Bill O'Reilly and Bruce Feirstein (Henry Holt & Co.)

7. "This Fight is Our Fight" by Elizabeth Warren (Henry Holt & Co.)

8. "The Secrets of My Life" by Caitlyn Jenner (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "Blast the Sugar Out!" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's Press)

10. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Golden Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "The Missing Ones" by Patricia Gibney (Bookouture)

4. "Silent Child" by Sarah A. Denzil (Sarah A. Denzil)

5. "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

6. "The Letter" by Kathryn Hughes (Headline)

7. "No Easy Target" by Iris Johansen (St. Martin's Press)

8. "The Black Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

9. "Hideaway" by Fern Michaels (Kensington)

10. "Anything is Possible" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Lion" by by Saroo Brierly (Berkley)

3. "Shattered" by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (Crown)

4. "The Secrets of My Life" by Caitlyn Jenner (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Aging Backwards" by Miranda Esmonde-White (HarperCollins)

6. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

7. "The Operator" by Robert O'Neill (Scribner)

8. "Orange Is the New Black" by Piper Kerman (Random House)

9. "Sully" by C.B. Sullenberger III with J. Zaslow (HarperCollins)

10. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)