Andrew Garfield wows critics in London 'Angels in America'

LONDON — One of the landmark plays of the late 20th century, "Angels in America" is set in a deeply divided United States haunted by premonitions of apocalypse. It still feels completely relevant.

Tony Kushner's "gay fantasia on national themes" — revived in a sold-out production at Britain's National Theatre — is set against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis, the "Reagan revolution" and the end of the Cold War, but doesn't feel like a period piece.

The epic eight-hour drama is the London theatre event of the year, with a cast that includes Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield and Tony Award winner Nathan Lane.