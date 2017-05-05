Andrew Garfield wows critics in London 'Angels in America'
LONDON — One of the landmark plays of the late 20th century, "Angels in America" is set in a deeply divided United States haunted by premonitions of apocalypse. It still feels completely relevant.
Tony Kushner's "gay fantasia on national themes" — revived in a sold-out production at Britain's National Theatre — is set against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis, the "Reagan revolution" and the end of the Cold War, but doesn't feel like a period piece.
The epic eight-hour drama is the London
The Daily Telegraph gave the production five stars on Friday, with critic Dominic Cavendish calling it "a start-to-finish sensation," while the Evening Standard said it was "exhilarating."
