Video: Quality control goons drag saggy Pikachu away as it deflates

The Pokemon World Festival in Songdo, South Korea may seem like fun and games, but a Pikachu snafu rips the mask off a deadly serious state of affairs.

About one minute into this carefully choreographed clip of Pikachus cutting a rug, when the lyric (by Nikki Blonsky) says “And you can try to stop my dancing feet,” the centre-stage star's costume accepts the challenge by slowly deflating.

The reaction is swift, severe and a touch unnerving as the saggy pocket monster is bundled off stage amid a swirling sea of identical expressionless faces. The attempted comeback just makes it all the worse.