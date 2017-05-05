Entertainment

Video: Quality control goons drag saggy Pikachu away as it deflates

Poor pocket monster. Failure is unacceptable!

Quality control goons keep a watchful eye on a dancing Pikachu troupe. Trust us, they are poised and ready for action.

The Pokemon World Festival in Songdo, South Korea may seem like fun and games, but a Pikachu snafu rips the mask off a deadly serious state of affairs.

About one minute into this carefully choreographed clip of Pikachus cutting a rug, when the lyric (by Nikki Blonsky) says “And you can try to stop my dancing feet,” the centre-stage star's costume accepts the challenge by slowly deflating.

The reaction is swift, severe and a touch unnerving as the saggy pocket monster is bundled off stage amid a swirling sea of identical expressionless faces. The attempted comeback just makes it all the worse.

So yeah, the World Pokemon Festival seems like it could be an awful lot of fun. But they definitely don’t play games.

