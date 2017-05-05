Video: Quality control goons drag saggy Pikachu away as it deflates
Poor pocket monster. Failure is unacceptable!
A
A
The Pokemon World Festival in Songdo, South Korea may seem like fun and games, but a Pikachu snafu rips the mask off a deadly serious state of affairs.
About one minute into this carefully choreographed clip of Pikachus cutting a rug, when the lyric (by Nikki Blonsky) says “And you can try to stop my dancing feet,” the centre-stage star's costume accepts the challenge by slowly deflating.
The reaction is swift, severe and a touch unnerving as the saggy pocket monster is bundled off stage amid a swirling sea of identical expressionless faces. The attempted comeback just makes it all the worse.
So yeah, the World Pokemon Festival seems like it could be an awful lot of fun. But they definitely don’t play games.
