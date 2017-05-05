Dave Matthews, Wilco and sunshine on Jazz Fest schedule

NEW ORLEANS — Wilco, Dave Matthews, Terence Blanchard are set to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. But perhaps the biggest star of the day is the sunshine in the forecast.

Friday is the fifth day of the seven-day festival. Portions of last Sunday were rained out and Thursday brought a wet, muddy mess. But the skies over the festival on Friday were cloud-free, and the weather is expected to be sunny until Sunday.

Matthews is performing with Tim Reynolds to close out the festival's largest stage and Wilco closes out the second-biggest stage.

Hometown artist Terence Blanchard will be in the Jazz Tent.