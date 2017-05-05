Josh Duhamel channels inner Ryan Seacrest in Times Square

NEW YORK — Ryan Seacrest may have some competition as host of New York's most famous crystal ball drop — from Josh Duhamel.

The star of the new "Transformers: The Last Night" kicked off Cinco de Mayo with a special ball drop in Times Square on Thursday. The same Waterford crystal ball that drops every New Year's Eve was adapted with a special lime theme.

His wife, Fergie, already co-hosts "New Year's Rockin' Eve" with Seacrest. So does that mean Duhamel is trying his own thing with the Cinco de Mayo lime drop?

"Oh yeah, you're right. I never thought about that. She's got New Year's Eve, now I've got Cinco de Mayo. That's a good point."

Then he immediately thought of moving up. "I'll be like the new Ryan Seacrest of Cinco de Mayo." He looked into a camera: "Watch out, Ryan."

Duhamel has two big films coming out this year. There's "Transformers: The Last Night" set for a June release. And later this year, he brings the popular video game "Call of Duty" to the big screen. While both films are major releases, it doesn't deter Duhamel from starring in smaller, independent films.

"I've always tried to choose things based on nothing other than does it inspire me creatively. It's never been about money. It's always been about whether I love this project, and does it have something interesting to say," he said.

Now that Duhamel and Fergie have a son who turns 4 this summer, he admits being more selective when it comes to film projects.

"Having a child, does that affect my decision making? Yeah, a little bit," he said. "I try to keep the two separate and if it's something he can't see, someday he will and I will have done it for reasons that I can explain to him down the road."

