website: Country singer Loretta Lynn had stroke, recovering

NASHVILLE — A posting on country music legend Loretta Lynn's website says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

The posting says Lynn was admitted into a Nashville hospital on Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Her website says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

It says Lynn has been advised by doctors to stay off the road while she recuperates, and upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

Lynn had a string of hits starting in the 1960s — "Coal Miner's Daughter," ''You Ain't Woman Enough," ''The Pill," and "One's on the Way." Her songs reflect pride in her humble background and speak frankly of her experiences.