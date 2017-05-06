Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts go dark
A
A
Share via Email
Kanye West has apparently deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Both accounts went dark sometime Friday, for unknown reasons. A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment Saturday.
West did not attend the Met Gala on Monday evening. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, was there with her sisters, and said her husband was at home. She said he'd been "taking some time off and really loving that."
In November, West was admitted to UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles for sleep deprivation and exhaustion, later
The next month, the rapper made a highly publicized visit to then President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. He explained the visit in a series of tweets but later deleted them.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
-
In Focus
The wild evolution of an island that is truly fit for a king
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'
Most Popular
-
Prof leaves job in U.S. for Winnipeg due to racist run-ins experienced by husband
-
Five men from Halifax, Dartmouth charged after searches turn up cocaine and rifles
-
Dalhousie University to build new concert hall thanks to $5-million donation
-
Why this 87-year-old Toronto Island resident won't leave his home