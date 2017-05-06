Thomas preps for another Jazz Fest
New Orleans' soul queen, Irma Thomas, hasn't missed a performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival since 1974.
And she's scheduled for another one on Saturday, paving the way for Stevie Wonder's return to the festival after rain
Thomas is scheduled to appear on the festival's largest stage at 3:05 p.m.; Wonder takes the same stage at 4:50 p.m. to close out the day.
Thomas said she enjoys the crowd so much because most are fans who have followed her career since she began singing in the 1950s.
"I'm not singing to total strangers. I used to teach them all the latest dances and a lot of those people are still fans today. Some have become friends, who've brainwashed their kids into listening to my music. It's become a generational thing. They're bringing their kids and their grand kids and their great grand kids. It's a wonderful way of being accepted."
She said her performances rarely include a set song list.
The Grammy-winning singer is known for such hits as "Time Is On My Side," ''Ruler of My Heart," and "It's Raining."
