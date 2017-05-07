Colbert, Kimmel warn viewers Trump is no laughing matter: Schneller

THE SHOW: Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live, May 1

THE MOMENT: Pushing it

“Something happened to my family last week,” Jimmy Kimmel begins his monologue, his voice breaking. He relates how his baby son Billy was born April 21 with a heart disease and needed costly emergency surgery. He’s uncharacteristically emotional.

He concludes with a plea for universal health insurance: “If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make. No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life.” The audience applauds.

“Let me introduce you to the Tiffany Way,” Stephen Colbert begins his monologue. “When you insult one member of the CBS family you insult us all.” He objects to how Donald Trump insulted journalist John Dickerson in a TV interview. It’s uncharacteristically angry.

“You’re turning into a pricktator,” Colbert addresses Trump. “You attract more skinheads than Rogaine. The only thing your mouth is good for is being Putin’s c— holster.” The audience gasps.

I don’t think it’s mere coincidence that both hosts broke character on the same night — which happened to be the 102nd day of Donald Trump’s presidency. With the “first 100 days” hoopla over, grim reality had settled in.

The policies Trump is pursuing threaten people’s human rights, their health and the planet (via climate change and nuclear war). And he’s undermined the news media successfully enough that reporting these dangers has become difficult.