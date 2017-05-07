Nicki Minaj offers to pay college tuition fees for fans

After years of telling her fans to stay in school, Nicki Minaj is now taking direct action to make sure that happens.

Late Saturday night, the hip hop artist took to Twitter to tell her fans that got straight As she was ready to help them with the cost of their schooling. She made sure to add that she was “dead serious.”

Requests and questions from fans flooded in. Most asked for only around a thousand dollars, with the biggest request coming in at $6K.

To get Minaj’s help, fans had to prove their grades and what help they needed with photos and screengrabs that could be verified by their school.

The charitable move came after a fan, responding to her assurance that she would fly her fans to the U.S. as part of another contest she was holding, asked if she would pay their tuition instead.

“Ya muva makes enough money to fly [fans] out from ANY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!!!!” her tweet reads.

“Well you wanna pay for my tuition?” the fan replied.

Her first tweet went out at 12:25 a.m. After spending half an hour selecting around 30 fans, she tweeted that she’d make the payments that she’d promised and then see if she had any money left.