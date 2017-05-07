Report: Comedian Stephen Fry focus of blasphemy complaint
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Police in Ireland are refusing to comment on a blasphemy complaint and investigation involving British comedian Stephen Fry.
The inquiry came to light when the Irish Independent newspaper reported Saturday that a member of the public had contacted police about remarks Fry made in 2015 to Irish broadcaster RTE.
The individual told the newspaper it was his duty to complain under the Defamation Act, which makes blasphemy a crime punishable by a fine of up to 25,000 euros ($27,500.)
In the interview, Fry was asked what he would say if he were confronted by God.
He replied: "How dare you create a world in which there is such misery that is not our fault? It's not right."
Police say they won't comment on an ongoing investigation."
Fry's agent, Christian Hodell, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
-
In Focus
The wild evolution of an island that is truly fit for a king
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'