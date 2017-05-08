Entertainment

Bridal trendspotting: black accents, all-over beading, shoes

FILE - In this April 20, 2017, file photo, the Marchesa bridal collection is presented during bridal fashion week in New York. The recent round of spring 2018 bridal shows pointed to a turn back to tradition, sometimes with modern twists, along with plenty of options in silhouettes. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — Couture bridal designers recently put on a round of fashion shows highlighting their collections for spring 2018.

Trendspotter Shelley Brown of the wedding site The Knot says a few things popped out for her. Among them were black gowns and black accents that lent a formal elegance to some gowns. Long, more traditional gowns were abundant, versus short looks and pantsuits that emerged a few seasons ago.

In accessories, chokers were big and embellished shoes made a splash.

