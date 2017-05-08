Canada's 'Come From Away' wins 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards, including best musical

NEW YORK — Canadian theatrical production "Come From Away" has won five Outer Critics Circle Awards, including outstanding new Broadway musical.

Married Canadian co-creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein were honoured for outstanding book of a Broadway or off-Broadway musical, while Christopher Ashley won for outstanding director of a musical.

"Come From Away" star Jenn Colella was named outstanding featured actress in a musical, while Gareth Owen won for outstanding sound design for a play or musical.

"Come From Away" is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. The remote East Coast town saw its population double in size as it sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed on Sept. 11, 2001.

"Come From Away" tied with the Broadway revival "Hello, Dolly!" starring Bette Midler for the most overall wins.

"Come From Away" will square off against "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" for best musical at the Tony Awards on June 11. However, off-Broadway productions of those musicals were among those which had either been evaluated, nominated and/or received awards from the Outer Critics Circle in previous seasons and were not up for consideration this year.

Now in its 67th year, the Outer Critics Circle is an organization of writers and commentators covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway.